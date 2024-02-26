An Exclusive with ‘This Is Me…Now’ Star Brandon Delsid

Latinx actor Brandon Delsid may be no stranger to the spotlight, best known for his appearances on the final season of NBC’s hit series New Amsterdam and Amazon Prime’s The Date Whisperer, but he is now making waves in the new musical film This Is Me…Now, a visual reimagining of Jennifer Lopez’s life, love, and self-healing process, inspired heavily by her third studio album This is Me…Then, and her relationship with then boyfriend and current husband Ben Affleck.

Hailing from Fresno, California, Delsid has always had an admirable dedication to the performing arts. As a multi-hyphenate talent, he plays the piano, sings, and has performed in countless musical theatre productions. One of his most recent and notable theatre roles is his adaptation of Raj in the Off-Broadway premiere production of The Big Bang Theory Musical.

Advertisement

Delsid is also a passionate advocate fighting daily for queer and genderfluid rights. He believes it is important for LGBTQ+ character to be represented with genuine respect and thoughtful writing in film and television, and his loyalties lie within continuing to create a safe space in all sectors of the world for LGBTQ+ individuals.

This Is Me…Now is streaming on Prime Video, and Instinct recently caught up with Delsid to talk more about it. He also discusses what it was like to work alongside Lopez and why he wanted to be involved with this project, as well as his overall passion for acting and advocacy.

Advertisement

Check out the full video interview below.

Brandon Delsid…

Follow Delsid: Instagram | Website