An Exclusive with ‘Totally Killer’ Director Nahnatchka Khan

While Nahnatchka Khan is most recognized for her work in comedic sitcoms such as Fresh Off the Boat and Young Rock, as well as the celebrated rom-com Always Be My Maybe starring Randall Park and Ali Wong, the two-time Emmy nominee is taking a stab at horror by directing Blumhouse’s latest slasher-comedy film, Totally Killer.

Featuring a star-studded cast, anchored by Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, and Julie Bowen, Totally Killer unfolds 35 years after a community endured the brutal murder of three teenagers. The infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer” reemerges on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim, but when 17-year-old Jamie (Shipka) disregards her overprotective mom’s (Bowen) warnings, she comes face-to-face with the masked maniac.

Advertisement

As she flees for her life, Jamie accidentally travels back in time to 1987, the year of the original killings. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and eccentric culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teenage mom (Holt) to take down the killer once and for all.

Totally Killer is a heart-pounding cinematic experience full of unexpected twists, jump scares, Gen Z snark, and authentic 80s vibes. Furthermore, Khan delivers the shocking thrills one would expect from an entertaining horror story.

Advertisement

Instinct recently caught up with the director to talk more about her overall experience with Totally Killer, as well as her approach to balancing the film’s multiple themes, collaborating with an ensemble of star performers, avoiding obvious 80s clichés, and crafting the perfect mask for the “Sweet Sixteen Killer.”

Check out the full video interview below.

Nahnatchka Khan…

Advertisement

Totally Killer is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.