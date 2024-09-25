An Instinct Exclusive with Emmy Nominated Makeup Artist Kályd Odeh

A rising visionary in the world of hair and makeup, Kályd Odeh is captivating the masses with his extraordinary talent and creativity.

Stepping foot into the industry over 20 years ago while living in Chicago, Odeh worked as a regional artist for Dior and continued on with the brand after relocating to New York City. A short time later, he became a color expert and national makeup artist for Chanel – a position he held for 11 years.

Odeh’s passion for his craft has solidified his reputation as a true master of makeup, celebrated for his ability to transform and elevate natural beauty with a touch of glamour. His approach is personal, engaging, and empowering, while his artistry goes beyond technique. Clients leave not only looking radiant, but feeling more confident than ever.

Throughout Odeh’s illustrious career, he has collaborated with iconic high-profile figures like Karl Lagerfeld, Paula Abdul, and Melissa McCarthy, but he is particularly known for his work with queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Seamlessly turning men into dazzling glamazons, his exceptional talent earned him a well-deserved 2024 Emmy nomination for his contributions to the fourth season of HBO’s groundbreaking series, We’re Here, in the “Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program” category.

Instinct recently caught up Odeh to talk more about his recent Emmy nomination, as well as how his incredible journey with makeup began, what makes his work unique and stand out, and the enduring impact he hopes to make on the beauty world.

Check out the full video interview below.

Kályd Odeh…

Follow Odeh: Instagram