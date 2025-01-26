An Instinct Exclusive with ‘Feeling Randy’ Star Reid Miller

Dean Lent‘s provocative LGBTQ+ film Feeling Randy offers more than a standard coming-of-age story – it’s a heartfelt exploration of identity, self-acceptance, and the intricacies of adolescence.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1970s and inspired by Lent’s own real-life experiences, Feeling Randy follows four teenage boys yearning for adventure. They set off on a road trip to the now-defunct Mustang Ranch brothel in Nevada, but their journey quickly evolves into a poignant exploration of self-discovery, particularly for Randy, portrayed by Reid Miller. Beneath the facade of teenage bravado, Randy grapples with the tension between his authentic self and societal norms imposed upon him.

Through skillful use of flashbacks, Feeling Randy invites viewers to piece together Randy’s identity in a way that mirrors the unpredictable and often chaotic process of coming out. This storytelling approach not only deepens character development but also underscores the universal complexity of growing up.

Additionally, the film, which also stars Tyler Lawrence Gray, Karisse Brooks, Jonathan Silverman, Marguerite Moreau, and Richard Riehle, serves as a subtle critique of outdated notions of masculinity, offering a compassionate portrayal of teenage life in an era where conversations about sexuality and personal acceptance were seldom had.

Feeling Randy is now streaming on major VOD platforms, and Instinct recently caught up with Miller to talk more about his starring role, as well as how he was pegged to play Randy, embracing the role, and additional projects we should be on the lookout for.

Check out the full video interview below.

