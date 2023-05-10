An Interview with ‘Bupkis’ Showrunner Judah Miller

Pete Davidson may be known for playing wacky and goofy characters on the popular late-night sketch show Saturday Night Life, but he is now putting his life on the small screen in his new semi-autobiographical comedy series, Bupkis.

Developed alongside his friends and creative partners Judah Miller and Dave Sirus, Bupkis follows a heightened and fictionalized version of Davidson as he attempts to work through unique family dynamic and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships. In addition to Davidson, the raw and heartfelt series stars Edie Falco as his doting mother, Joe Pesci as his eccentric grandfather, and a slew of big name Hollywood figures playing everything from extended family members to alternate versions of themselves in hilarious cameos.

Advertisement

Straddling between reality and absurdity, and now streaming on Peacock, Bupkis best represents what it is to be Pete Davidson.

Advertisement

Instinct had the opportunity to sit down with Miller and talk more about the inspiration behind the series and how it came to fruition, its relatability, casting, and more. Check out the full video interview below.

Advertisement

Judah Miller (Showrunner)…