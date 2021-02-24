An Online Production Of Oscar Wilde’s ‘Dorian Gray?’

The Picture of Dorian Gray is getting another adaption and this time it’ll be an online production. The 1890 novel by historic gay writer Oscar Wilde will get updated into a modern take for the upcoming online production.

“In a profile pic-obsessed, filter-fixated world where online and reality blur, influencer Dorian Gray makes a deal,” the online play’s description explains. “For his social star to never fade. For the perfect self he broadcasts to the world to always remain. But as his mental health starts to decline, as corruption and murderous depravity start to creep into his world, the true and horrific cost of his deal will soon need to be met.”

The production is being boasted as a sort of mixed medium. According to the Gay Times, the production will “utilize elements found in radio plays, films and documentaries, as well as traditional theatrical techniques.”

This Dorian Gray production is a project of Associated Theatres Ltd., which is a joint venture between several British theatres including Barn Theatre, Lawrence Batley Theatre, New Wolsey Theatre, Oxford Playhouse and Theatr Clwyd.

In addition, the production will star Fionn Whitehead (Black Mirror), Alfred Enoch (How To Get Away With Murder), Joanna Lumley (Finding Alice), Emma McDonald (Get Luke Lowe), Russell Tovey (Years and Years), and Stephan Fry (It’s A Sin). The stage adaption of the classic novel was written by Henry Filloux-Bennet and the play production was directed by Tamara Harvey.

When speaking about the piece, Harvey noted that “the thing you need from your cast more even than talent is a spirit of collaboration, combined with patience, kindness, and large doses of humor.”

She then added, “Every member of our cast for Dorian Gray brought that and more. They are not only ridiculously talented, but also – perhaps more importantly – they’re all genuinely lovely people, which has made the making of this piece a joy.”

But where can you watch this online production? The Picture of Dorian Gray will be available to stream through the official site from March 16 to March 31. Once you’ve bought a ticket, you’ll receive a confirmation email. That email will include a link that will become active on the date of your booked viewing. You’ll then have 48 hours to watch the show. At only £12 per ticket/email, this could be an accessible, affordable, and profitable way to consume theatre and gay art.

Source: The Gay Times,