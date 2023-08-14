‘And Just Like That’s Aidan Shaw in “Tighty Whities” Goes Viral

Let’s talk about John Corbett’s (aka Aidan Shaw) iconic “tighty whities” scene in ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2, which was recently the topic of conversation on Twitter.

In Episode 9, Aidan was lounging around in his and Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) AirBnB, in nothing but white skimpy briefs. Meanwhile, Carrie was wearing a semi see-through dress, which showed off her black underwear.

Their fits pay homage to one of their scenes in a ‘Sex and the City’ episode back in 2001. Needless to say, both Corbett and Parker aged like fine wine, as they still look stunning after more than 22 years.

And although Aidan looks V sexy after all those years, some viewers were not pleased to see him still sporting his tighty-whities…

“They could’ve put Aiden in some boxer briefs. Come on now,” one user tweeted.

Another person wrote:

“People who have actually watched the series … Aiden has always worn whitey tidys. Bad then, bad now.”

“We have retconned almost every other bit of lore from Sex and the City in And Just Like That, I think we can finally put Aidan in some boxer briefs,” one viewer also expressed.

But wait, there are also some who liked seeing Aidan in tighty-whities…

Tighty-whities or boxer briefs for Aidan? Take your pick! 😉

Moreover, new episodes of ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 are scheduled to be released every Thursday on Max.

Sources: UsWeekly – yahoo.com/entertainment,