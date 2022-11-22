Ander Puig Defends Trans Role’s Backlash on “Transphobe” Love Interest

Trans actor Ander Puig is playing the role of ‘Elite’s first trans character Nico, who is introduced in Season 6.

Spoiler incoming…

However, his trans storyline received backlash because of his love interest Ari (Carla Díaz). Ari continuously makes transphobic comments around Nico, but despite that, the two of them still went on and date each other.

Understandably, many viewers did not like how Nico’s character was treated in Season 6, and here are some of their sentiments on Twitter:

I’m watching Elite season 6 and the way Ari is treating Nico is just so….nasty I need someone to knock her ass out — 💫 – Fuck Lestat (@theyluvcomet) November 20, 2022

// elite s6 spoilers every fucking time ari speaks to nico she rants about how she's trying so hard like girl have you maybe thought to not tell the trans guy how ard it is for you to accept that he's trans?? i wish she had actually died in season 4 bc goddamn do i hate her — rorie/lyra/leo ! (@perhapsitsem) November 18, 2022

Elite spoilers I just want sara's abuser to get what he deserves, isadora's rapists in fucking jail, patrivan happy cause we saw none of that, nico to find someone who isn't a transphobe, CRUZ UNDEAD this season is SO HEAVY i hate it here — marianne 🌺 (@paradisemono) November 18, 2022

First trans character on the show and they make him fall for the transphobe this show is not serious #Elite6 #elite pic.twitter.com/AaRVqqiho9 — 𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊♡ (@Neptune_Leo22) November 18, 2022

// elite s6 spoilers please don't let the transphobe get with nico i want a happy trans story just for once — rorie/lyra/leo ! (@perhapsitsem) November 18, 2022

In an interview with Sensa Cine, Puig addressed his character Nico’s storyline in the show explaining,

“I think it’s handled very well. They’ve done it very carefully. I’m also trans myself and I haven’t felt offended or anything like that. There are people who are like Nico and people who are not. Some will identify with him. Some won’t. Ever since I saw the script and started filming, I felt very comfortable.”

Furthermore, Nico has another love interest, Sonia (Nadia Al Saidi), who isn’t transphobic, but he ends up dating Ari instead. At the end of Season 6, however, Ari is leaving Las Encinas, and it seems like Nico will have a new love interest in the upcoming season.

Thoughts on Nico’s trans storyline and love interest in ‘Elite’s latest season?

‘Elite’ Season 6 is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Source: popbuzz.com