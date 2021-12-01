Anderson Cooper And Son Win Cutest Father Son Photo Award

Anderson Cooper has spoken at length about how he never saw fatherhood as an option. In April at the end of his segment on CNN, he said,

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child. I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth.”

On Tuesday, Cooper posted a heartwarming photo of him and his son Wyatt, captioning the photo, “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn Is just to love and be loved in return.”

The CNN anchor could definitely use some downtime as he has been busy promoting his latest novel, Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, co-written with Katherine Howe.

Cooper, 54, shares co-parenting duties with his ex Benjamin Maisani. In September he spoke to People magazine about their partnership,

“It’s probably an unusual setup, but I knew he would be a great dad, and he is. We’re exes, but we’re family to each other, and we love each other as family and as co-parents.”

Cooper went on to discuss,

“I’ve always believed that if you’ve been with somebody and that ends, in terms of an intimate relationship, if you love somebody, there’s no reason why that love shouldn’t continue,”

Sources: People