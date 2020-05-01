Anderson Cooper Becomes A Daddy As Wyatt Morgan Cooper Makes His Debut

The final few moments CNN’s nightly program Anderson Cooper 360 is consistently some of the most thought provoking television that many of us tune in to each and every night. Last night though, host Anderson Cooper’s last few moments on air were a little more personal. He revealed that he had become a father this past Monday. “I’m a dad” he proudly said. “I have a son-and I want you to meet him”.
View this post on Instagram
I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.
Wyatt Morgan Cooper was 7.2 lbs at birth and is “sweet, and soft, and healthy”. Cooper mentioned that “as a gay kid” he never thought it would be possible for him to have a child. Wyatt was born via surrogate, to whom Cooper paid particular tribute to during his announcement. He called her “remarkable”, saying it was an “extraordinary blessing which she and all surrogates give to all families that can’t have children”. He mentioned that he was “blessed” to have both she and her family in their lives.
Dear friend, fellow father, and tour companion Andy Cohen posted his congratulations on Instagram, saying “I know a friend who cannot wait to meet you” (Cohen’s son Ben & Wyatt will most likely be fast friends).
Congratulations to Anderson & baby Wyatt. Follow Anderson Cooper here