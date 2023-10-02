Anderson Cooper Reveals His Current Relationship Status

Anderson Cooper recently opened up about his current relationship status and dating life during his appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

During his conversation with Howard Stern, the 56-year-old American broadcast journalist touched on the topic of dating, revealing:

“I’m not dating.”

“I’ve got two kids who I can’t imagine not spending every minute with, and I’m working all the time. I’m happy,” he continued.

Cooper also shared that he can’t remember when his last date was because he hasn’t been on one for so long. He further expressed,

“It’s just not in my purview.”

Moreover, Stern playfully offered to set him up on a date with someone, to which the CNN news anchor politely responded to, stating:

“When straight people try to set gay people up, it rarely works. I’ve got a great love affair with my kids right now — it’s the best thing ever.”

He is a father of two beautiful children, Wyatt and Sebastian Luke, whom he welcomed via surrogate. Not to mention, Cooper cohabitates and co-parents his two sons with ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani.

During his appearance on The Howard Stern Show, he also revealed a “batsh** crazy” suggestion from his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt. Cooper’s mom offered to be a surrogate for his child, which he responded by telling her:

“I said, ‘Mom, I love you, but even for you this is batsh** crazy.'”

Source: etonline.com