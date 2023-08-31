Anderson Cooper Talks About Getting Humped by Madonna

Anderson Cooper recently spilled the tea about his experience being brought up on stage and “humped” by Madonna.

Cooper, who is Madonna’s fan and good friend, recently made an appearance on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast. He recalled the times he went to watch the Queen of Pop’s concerts, including the memorable one in Brooklyn back in 2015.

It was Madonna’s Rebel Heart tour at the Barclays Center when she chose to invite Cooper as her audience of the night for her “Unapologetic Bitch” performance. During the song and dance number, she would playfully bend a fan over, spank them, then give them a banana afterwards.

When asked about his “Unapologetic Bitch” experience, Cooper responded:

“Oh god. That I chose to forget. I loved the whole idea of it, loved the experience of it, I don’t love the video that exists of it.”

“I didn’t know what the hell was going on. I was terrible. I danced terribly. It was mortifying,” he added.

The 56-year-old CNN broadcaster continued to recall his awkward experience, sharing:

“All of a sudden you find yourself standing, like, on this thing and then she hands you a banana. And right before that she pushed me over and humped me. Which I didn’t expect at all. So I just open up and start to peel it and eat the banana and then all of a sudden I start to lower on this little electronic elevator disappearing on the stage eating this banana…to this day I don’t know what happened.”

He then made a kind request to the listeners of the podcast, expressing:

“Anyone listening to this please do not go and look at it online because it is just mortifying, truly mortifying.”

Apologies in advance to Anderson Cooper, *sends peace sign*, but here’s a video…

Source: queerty.com