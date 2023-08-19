André Lamoglia Spills the Tea on ‘Elite’ Season 7 without Manu Ríos

André Lamoglia has appeared in a couple of films and television shows, including his well-known portrayal of Iván Carvalho in Netflix’s hit Spanish series ‘Elite’.

Aside from that, he also played the role of Rafael Smor in Disney Channel Brazil’s ‘Juacas’, as well as portrayed the character of Luan in the second season of ‘Bia’, which is an Argentine TV show.

Moreover, Lamoglia’s on-screen romance with Manu Ríos (who plays the role of Patrick Blanco) in ‘Elite’ was a fan favorite, and many viewers were sad after hearing the news about the latter’s departure from the series.

The two of them have developed a close friendship offscreen though, and they still hang out together, as well as interact with each other on social media. In a recent interview with Quem, the 26-year-old Brazilian actor talked about what to expect from ‘Elite’ Season 7 after Ríos left the show.

“In the sixth season, the character of Manu Rios, Iván’s romantic partner, says goodbye to the series and new love conflicts appear,” he revealed.

Aside from the new love interests for his character Iván, Lamoglia further teased viewers, sharing:

“You can expect another turnaround in your life, including involving the family environment and new characters directly linked to it, as well as your past, that appear.”

‘Elite’ is set to return for Season 7 on Netflix on October 20. In the meantime, let’s take a moment to admire some of Lamoglia’s latest pics that are oozing with sex appeal, made even better with his charming smile…

Sources: revistaquem.globo.com, en.wikipedia.org, cosmopolitan.com