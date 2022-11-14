Andreas Wijk Opens Up About His Emotional Song “If I Was Gay”

Swedish singer Andreas Wijk recently released an emotional song titled “if I was gay,” and he opened up about the new single in an interview with Attitude.

The 29-year-old singer wrote the emotional song at the beginning of October, and it honestly represents a new chapter for him.

“Everything that I actually speak about in the song is something I’ve been singing about before. But I haven’t said it straight out,” he expressed.

On October 23, Wijk posted a TikTok video of him playing the song for his parents, and what he initially described as something that can be “scary” turned out to be a very touching moment for the family.

On the caption of the video, he wrote:

“A week ago I wrote a new song. I think it’s called “if I was gay” and this morning I played it to my parents when they picked me up for lunch. It’s scary to be transparent. I’ve never really posted anything like this on here before. #gayboy#churchboy#lgbtq#pride#gaymusic#ifiwasgay#gay #gaytiktok #pastorskid.”

In the video, Wijk’s father, who is a pastor, got emotional while listening to the song, and he said to his son:

“It really feels like you are reflecting your whole life story in this song.”

“I’m so happy that that’s the first perspective that people get from them, because of how tough the story actually is. My parents have gone from a place where they believed in their faith, they thought I was going to hell. And now they definitely don’t. They believe that God loves me and created me,” the singer shared during the interview.

He came out to his parents when he was 15 years old, and it has been a long journey for him, as well as his parents. “If I was gay” is a song that reflects on the singer’s fears of coming out and being honest about his identity. One of the verses goes:

“If I was gay there would be no friends left and I don’t want that / If I was gay my mum and dad would treat me and I can’t handle that sh*t.”

Moreover, Wijk opened up about how he felt after seeing that many people can relate to his song stating,

“I think what touched me the most is that people find every line to be like, ‘oh, that’s my story’. We’re so connected. Even if all LGBTQ people have their own journey, the way we connect, in that way, we all know what it is to take these steps and that’s the most beautiful part because I’ve felt so alone in my journey for my entire life. The love I’ve felt for the past two weeks is bigger than any love I’ve received before.”

He also noted that “if I was gay” was the song that he needed to hear when he was young, and it’s the message he wants to share to others as well.

“You’re loved. You’re perfect just the way you are, and we are in this together. I know exactly what you’re going through, every single thought that you’ve had, every single doubt, all the shame, I felt the exact same thing. We’re in this together. And I hope that the love of my parents and where they were and where they are today will give you some kind of hope that anyone can change,” the singer stated.

And now that he’s completely stepped into the LGBTQ+ community after holding back for so long, he noted that “everything is so much better than I could ever imagine.” Wijk also said that “I’ve never been happier in my entire life,” and he ended on a very positive note concluding,

“The future is so beautiful.”

