Andrew Garfield Almost Breaks the Internet with Viral Vacation Pic

Andrew Garfield almost broke the internet after searches about him being “gay” or “bisexual” became trending on Google.

This all happened after a certain vacation photo of him went viral online. The 39-year-old actor was reportedly enjoying his getaway with friends in Positano, Italy. In the picture in question, he was on a yacht with his friends, enjoying the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Garfield was photographed while one of his friends was seemingly helping him apply sunscreen on his back, which is a difficult task to do alone… After the vacation pic was posted, the said Google searches became trending, and the photo went viral after people shared memes and innuendos, referring to his sexuality.

Andrew Garfield vacationing in Italy with friends. pic.twitter.com/G6LLRGotTV — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 6, 2023

However, the photo does not say anything about the ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ star’s sexuality. In fact, in a 2018 interview with Out, he noted that he perceives sexuality as very fluid, but also clarified that he identifies as heterosexual.

“My stance toward life, though, is that I always try to surrender to the mystery of not being in charge. I have an openness to any impulses that may arise within me at any time. If I were to identify, I would identify as heterosexual,” Garfield expressed.

