Andrew Garfield is Going Viral for THIS Photo

He’s a 2-time Oscar Nominee and beloved by the superhero fandom, but right now, fans are talking about just his body instead of his body of work.

Andrew Garfield, 38, was pictured shirtless, sun-kissed and handsome as ever while vacationing with friends in Bali.

Sure, we’ve seen him shirtless before in the past, but he seems to have hit the gym recently and is sporting quite a bit more muscle-mass than we’re used to seeing.

Check out the drool-worthy photo below!

Andrew Garfield in Bali. pic.twitter.com/FU64SO41xT — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 17, 2022

Andrew Garfield spotted in Bali in proper good nick pic.twitter.com/DovPAPYuns — TheBreadBatch (@TheBreadBatch) August 18, 2022

It could stand to reason that the actor is preparing for a new film role because it’s typical for performers to tone their bodies into whatever shape the character needs to showcase on screen. Fingers crossed it’s a film role that requires lots and lots of skin.

The second incarnation of Peter Parker, Garfield returned to the role that made him famous alongside Tom Holland and Tobey McGuire in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which ended up being the highest grossing film of 2021.

He’s also appeared in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Hacksaw Ridge, The Social Network and Tick Tick BOOM!

