Andrew Garfield: ‘It Was Just Like Comparing Bulges!’

Whose bulge was biggest? That is the question the three hunky men who have immortalized the character of Spider-Man on film could not help asking themselves when the three came together to blow our collective minds in the blockbuster Spider-Man No Way Home.

Current Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield stopped by Jimmy Kimmel the other night and the topic of the meme came up. Yes, that meme! The Tick Tick Boom star told Kimmel,

“Me and Tobey landed on set, they put us in the costumes and they said: ‘We’re gonna do the meme really quickly!’ It was before we had shot anything,”

The Social Network actor also said,

“We were all kind of thrown onto a set and kind of told to point at each other, and I think we got one good shot and that’s that because the rest of the time we were just laughing trying not to stare at each other’s crotches.”

Given the massive success of Spider-Men No Way Home, The Eyes of Tammie Faye actor discussed the three actors reuniting again,

“I am definitely open to that. Again, it would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character. There’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I’m not sure what is but if we can figure it out it would be so much fun.”

Check out the exchange between Garfield and Kimmel below. What about you Instincters, who do you think had the biggest bulge.

