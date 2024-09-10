Andrew Garfield says he has a lot of his own d*ck pics in his phone

British actors Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh are back with the romantic comedy-drama We Live in Time. Currently on a press tour for the film, the duo is a perfect blend of chaos and fun. Both Florence and Andrew are known for their quick wit and humor, so it’s no surprise that even with a film that left audiences in tears—reportedly causing “some of the loudest sobs ever heard in a movie theater”—they’re still delivering plenty of laughs and keeping fans thoroughly entertained during their media appearances.

Photo Credit: @FilmUpdates/Twitter

When the trailer first dropped, a scene featuring a smiling, giggling Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield riding a wide-eyed, mouth-open carousel horse went viral. In true 2024 fashion, the moment was quickly turned into a meme.

Photo Credit: @ArtsRayne/Twitter

During the interview with AP Entertainment, the two banter on whether or not the horse was actually in the film. Andrew goes on to say that he has some classic memes saved on his phone…and quickly retreats by saying:

“Actually, I’m not going to open up my photos right now.”

To which Florence asks:

“What’s on your phone?”

Andrew then responds, unfiltered:

“Just lots of dick pics. My own. Cut this out.”

Both of them are seen laughing with Florence commenting, “I didn’t know you could do press like this” while the people behind the cameras are heard laughing.

People are loving the delightfully chaotic duo. We can’t wait to see and sob over We Live in TIme when it premieres in the US on October 11. In the meantime, let’s watch as the two promote and talk about the star of the film–the carousel horse.