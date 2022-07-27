Andrew Garfield Shows Off Spider-Man Stunts in Italy

As the summer heat continues, more Hollywood celebrities are spotted hitting the beach for a dose of sun, sea and sand. In fact, Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield was recently seen during his vacation in Ischia, southern Italy, and he seems to be making the most out of his leisure time.

The 38-year-old actor was shirtless, and showing off his fit body while soaking up the sun. He was also photographed while doing flips above water like the Marvel superhero that he is.

https://twitter.com/ECraveWorld/status/1552052453377720321?s=20&t=kUUwAD1kfcjEbUDViKTQlA

📸: Andrew Garfield and Vito Schnabel in Ischia, Italy. pic.twitter.com/nKGsblwh7J — Andrew Garfield Photos (@agarfieldphotos) July 25, 2022

Of course, fans just couldn’t help but drool over Garfield and his “Italian fit,” and more or less everyone agrees that he looks oh so fine!

Andrew Garfield Italy looks good on you ✨✨ pic.twitter.com/pv4nEQj8uk — mary 🕷 (@TASMANDRW_) July 25, 2022

oh to be swimming with andrew garfield in italy pic.twitter.com/scqXr0VBSz — sam✰⁷ JEN DAY (@samsgarfield) July 25, 2022

I too would like to be enjoying the summer holiday in Ischia, Italy with Andrew Garfield. Daddy! 😍 https://t.co/fOBB3QrEKq — DAN 🍂 (@__d4nedison) July 26, 2022

Andrew Garfield is a dream pic.twitter.com/oEC8anFwhi — andrew emmy nominee (@dailyyandrew) July 26, 2022

Honestly, no one can blame them for wanting to be on a beach in sunny south of Italy with THE Andrew Garfield.

Andrew Garfield is a first-time Emmy nominee. pic.twitter.com/iJrB6qZc8U — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 12, 2022

Hoping that the actor is taking his well-deserved rest before his next project. According to ET Canada, Garfield has reportedly signed to play the role of Virgin mogul Sir Richard Branson in an upcoming TV series entitled “Hot Air.”

