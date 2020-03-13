Andrew Gillum Named In Drug Overdose Scandal At Miami Lux Hotel

Completely out of left field today, political star Andrew Gillum has found himself in a scandal that is all but certain to end any chances of him becoming a consideration for Vice President in the 2020 election. Up until now, many assumed he was on the shortlist of high-profile Democratic Veep possibilities, along with Kamala Harris, Stacy Abrams, and Cory Booker.

According to the MiamiNewTimes, Gillum – the former Florida gubernatorial candidate was involved in an incident n a swanky Miami hotel this morning, which included a crystal meth overdose of a male companion, identified as Travis Dyson.

MiamiNewTimes reports,

The officers stated that the third man involved in the incident, Aldo Mejias, had lent Dyson his credit-card information to rent a hotel room yesterday afternoon and that the two were supposed to meet later that day. Mejias told the officers that he arrived at the hotel room around 11 p.m. and that Dyson opened the door and then immediately collapsed on a bed and began vomiting. Mejias said he began giving Dyson CPR and called 911.

The police report also states that “three small baggies” of crystal meth were found on the floor of the hotel room when they arrived. They found Dyson distressed and in need of medical assistance while Gillum was located vomiting in the bathroom.

In another salacious twist to the story, many people on social media quickly identified Dyson as an alleged gay porn performer and male escort in Miami, who has a rather impressive, eh-hm, appendage.

Travis Dyson – Facebook

Andrew Gillum became a star in the democratic party during one of the highly contested gubernatorial races in the last midterm elections. He proved to be a political force to be reckoned with, coming within striking distance of unseating Florida’s incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis.

It remains to be seen how this story will impact his political career or his personal life. The CNN political contributor is a married father of three and his family was marketed as reminiscent of the Obamas, with talk of presidential aspirations from the Gillum in the near future.

In a statement after the incident, Gillum maintains he was only in town for a wedding celebration and that he had consumed alcohol only which caused him to vomit. He further professed that he has never indulged in methamphetamines in his life. Mmmm, ok. Maybe. Who knows?

More peculiar is the other burning question on everybody’s mind: what was Andrew Gillum doing in a hotel room with a hot, ripped-bodied, male prostitute – allegedly all method up?

Wait, on second thought, don’t answer that.



h/t: MiamiNewTimes