Andrew Matarazzo Stuns Followers in Paddling Fit

‘Teen Wolf’ hottie Andrew Matarazzo recently ventured out into the water for a paddling session, and he left his followers at a loss for words after posting a photo of him in nothing but swimming trunks, and flexing his glorious physique.

Needless to say, the comments section was flooded with admiration from his followers:

The 25-year-old Brazilian-American actor is famously known for playing Gabe in the final season of ‘Teen Wolf.’ He also starred in the 2021 Netflix rom-com ‘He’s All That.’ Aside from acting, he is also a talented singer, and he recently posted an acoustic cover of his song entitled “If I Moved Away.”

Furthermore, Matarazzo will also be having a live virtual concert, which will be held on August 29.

The actor sure knows how to make hearts swoon as there are a number of thirst-worthy gems on his Instagram account.

Matarazzo seems to be well-versed in traveling as well, seeing that his Instagram posts were taken in different cities and countries all over the globe.

Here’s to hoping we’ll see more of his talent and beauty on TV and the big screen!