Andrew Rannells Celebrates Boyfriend Tuc Watkins’ Birthday

Tuc Watkins recently celebrated his 58th birthday, and his boyfriend Andrew Rannells commemorated his very special day by writing a sweet message via Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to Tuc Watkins! The hunkiest, kindest and most thoughtful guy ever. I’m grateful everyday he was born and that he chooses to put up with me,” Rannells expressed on the caption of his birthday post for Watkins.

Meanwhile, the birthday boy himself posted a photo of his celebration, and on the caption, he wrote:

“Best Birthday of All Time. Complete w orange cake all the way from Savannah, GA! Thank you @andrewrannells, C&C, and everyone who sent me a note!”

Moreover, Charles Curtis “Tuc” Watkins III was born on September 2, 1966 in Kansas City. He majored in Communications with a triple minor in Theatre, Psychology and French at Indiana University. As for his acting career, Watkins is known for starring in ‘One Life to Live’, ‘The Mummy’, ‘Desperate Housewives’, ‘The Boys in the Band’, and ‘Uncoupled’, among other films and television shows.

The actor came out as gay on April 26, 2013 in an interview with Marie Osmond on the talk show ‘Marie’. He also announced in the same interview that he had become a single father to twins Catchen and Curtis, whom he welcomed via surrogacy in December 2012.

Not to mention, Watkins has been in a relationship with Rannells since 2019.

