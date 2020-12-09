Andrew Rannells Reflects on His Broadway Career on ‘The Tonight Show’

Let’s face it, 2020 will be forever remembered as the year that coronavirus changed our everyday lives, and leave it to Jimmy Fallon to recap the year accurately through song. On the Monday, December 7th episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the late-night show host and Broadway veteran, Andrew Rannells do a musical medley by using songs from Broadway musicals.

The medley starts with a reworked version of “America” from West Side Story which details Trump’s impeachment and the primary elections. From there, Fallon and Rannells sing about all the plans they had made and “Suddenly COVID” (to the tune of “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors). The medley progresses to Fallon and Rannells counting the days in quarantine to the tune of “Sixteen Going On Seventeen” from The Sound of Music.

The ‘musical’ goes on with parodies from The Book of Mormon, Wicked, A Chorus Line, Cats, Dreamgirls, Hairspray, Fiddler on the Roof, and Hamilton.

The video of “2020: The Musical” can be seen in its entirety below.

Rannells also talked to Fallon about his role in the upcoming Netflix film, The Prom, based on the Broadway musical, as well as his Broadway career in the video below.

Let us know what you think in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Official YouTube Channel