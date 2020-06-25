Andrew Rannells Talks to Seth Meyers About ‘Black Monday’ Sex Scenes with Real-Life Boyfriend Tuc Watkins

Andrew Rannells appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night to talk about the last two episodes of the second season of the Showtime series, Black Monday. Rannells revealed to Meyers on Sunday’s episode, which is set on Halloween, his character dresses up like George Michael as he appeared in the music video for “Faith.” Rannells explained before Meyers showed photos of him as the pop singer appeared on screen:

“I sort of strong-armed our creators into letting me dress up as George Michael from the ‘Faith’ video… I just wanted professionals to make me look like George Michael.”

Rannells also talked about shooting sex scenes with his real-life boyfriend, Tuc Watkins:

“With Tuc it was very easy to block it and get into it but then when it came time to actually filming it all of a sudden I had this realization that I was surrounded by the crew who have now become friends of mine. I thought, ‘I wonder if they’re thinking, ‘So that’s what it looks like, that’s what they do at home, that’s how they touch each other!” So then I got weirdly self-conscious in a different way.”

Rannells and Watkins started dating after co-starring as boyfriends in the Broadway play, The Boys in the Band, which both of them are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming Netflix adaptation.

Rannells posted an endearing Instagram Post to Watkins for Father’s Day this past Sunday complete with photos of Watkins with his children.

Black Monday returns after a 12-week break for the final two episodes of season two on June 28 and July 5.

