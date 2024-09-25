Andrew Scott is a Leather-Clad Hottie in Latest Photoshoot

Is it hot in here, or is it just a shirtless, leather harness-wearing Andrew Scott making us all hot and bothered?

The multi-awarded Irish actor rose to prominence with his role as Sherlock Holmes’ primary nemesis Jim Moriarty in the popular British series Sherlock. For years, Scott has been a fixture in gay media with him being ranked as 4th in The Independent’s Pride List in 2024. Scott’s performance in All of Us Strangers was critically-acclaimed for his performance as a gay man dreaming of coming out to his already dead parents and his complicated, but passionate, relationship with Paul Mescal’s character.

We’ve seen Andrew decked out in different costumes and casual outfits throughout the years, but his covers for Diaries 99 are his boldest looks to date! The men’s fashion magazine decided to showcase Scott’s impressively toned and large chest and biceps with his first layout. Wrapped in a leather harness, Scott looks serious while he embraces his chest and flexes his arms for this shot.

In the next cover photo, Scott now has a smile on his face and wears a sheer black button down, leather pants, and a leather cap. His pecs are peeking through the shirt showing us that his time at the gym has been time well spent.

The next shot is a little bit more demure and editorial, but still hot, hot, hot! The actor is seen leaning back with his fit body clad in an all-leather coat, showing us that you don’t always have to show skin to prove that you’re sexy.

Andrew Scott for Diaries99 📸: Bartek Szmigulski pic.twitter.com/wb5HFUdSvr — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 25, 2024

You can check out, literally and figuratively, these cover photos on Diaries 99‘s website.

Source: Diaries 99