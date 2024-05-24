Andrew Scott on Ripley’s Sexuality and the Term “Openly Gay”

The Netflix series ‘Ripley’ is one of the Andrew Scott’s recent projects that has the people talking about him, and he recently opened up about his role’s sexuality.

In a new interview with Variety, the 47-year-old Irish actor was asked about his character Tom Ripley’s sexuality, and to that, he stated:

“I didn’t want to diagnose him with anything in particular. I don’t think he would be comfortable in a gay bar or a straight bar. I think his sexuality is elusive to him.”

Meanwhile, when asked about Ripley’s sexual orientation, director Steven Zaillian expressed:

“Everything that I feel on that subject is in the show. I don’t like to do anything overtly; I think subtlety is best. It’s not that I’m trying to hide anything, but I think it’s all there.”

‘Ripley’ is available for streaming on Netflix, and a synopsis of the series reads:

“Tom Ripley is a grifter scraping by in early ’60s New York. He’s hired by a wealthy industrialist to travel to Italy to try to convince the man’s dilettante son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), to return home. Accepting the job is Tom’s first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder.”

Moreover, Scott identifies as gay, and he recently further shared his sentiments on the usage of the term “openly gay.”

“It’s wonderful to be able to talk about sexuality in an open way. But I do feel sometimes, other people — and by other people, I mean straight people — don’t have to explain or talk about their sexuality every time they go to work,” he stated.

The ‘All of Us Strangers’ actor continued by pointing out,

“The idea that I’m being defiant by just being exactly who I am … Be open about it? Why wouldn’t you be open about it?”

“But the word ‘openly,’ for me, just seems a little loaded,” Scott added.

Sources: variety.com, netflix.com