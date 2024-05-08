Andrew Scott Sets the Met Gala Ablaze with His Stunning and HOT AF Fit

Andrew Scott is among the many stars who attended the prestigious fashion event, the Met Gala, which was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

He made sure to capture the attention and hearts of the people, not only with his stunning visuals and gorgeous outfit, but also with his sexy toned arms that left the internet thirsting for more… The 47-year-old Irish actor was wearing an all black ensemble, consisting of a sleeveless waistcoat, a semi see-through tank top, slacks, and leather shoes, as well as accessorized with gold accents.

Andrew Scott and arm are at Met Gala pic.twitter.com/2DgU6h6gMt — Vulture (@vulture) May 6, 2024

Not to mention, Scott appeared on the red carpet alongside Jude Law and Donatella Versace.

Jude Law, Donatella Versace and Andrew Scott pose for photos at the #MetGala. https://t.co/FR0OcMyxBQ pic.twitter.com/1wbH1GzwIS — Variety (@Variety) May 6, 2024

Andrew Scott, Donatella Versace and Jude Law attend The 2024 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/Min2XVKcCI — @23metgala (@23metgala) May 6, 2024

Andrew Scott and Jude Law's #MetGala fits just opened the Ripley multiverse. Full break down of their Versace looks: https://t.co/vMdmwEGqZe pic.twitter.com/QAqqqbCUeZ — British GQ (@BritishGQ) May 7, 2024

Meanwhile, here’s what the people of the internet have to say about the ‘All of Us Strangers’ actor looking HOT AF at the Met Gala:

“I need him so bad,” @LuvyTaro commented.

“Call me slayyyyer cuz that’s daddy af,” @flavorsoffruit wrote.

“Oh yes my Irish daddy,” @GironZeus20845 also expressed.

Moreover, you can see more of Scott, his amazing talent in acting, as well as his sexy arms by watching the psychological thriller series ‘Ripley’, which is available for streaming on Netflix.

You can watch the official trailer here:

Source: thepinknews.com