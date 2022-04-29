Andy Cohen is a Daddy–Again!

Andy Cohen first became a dad in 2019 to his son Benjamin Allen. Over the last few years, fans have enjoyed seeing little Ben grow up into his adorable toddler self. Cohen had Ben via surrogate sharing with the world that he was “eternally grateful” for the surrogate who helped bring his son into the world.

Now, three years later, Cohen has shared that his second child, Lucy Eve, has arrived also via surrogate.

The 53-year-old TV personality made the announcement just minutes after his daughter was born in New York City.

Cohen said:

HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.

Cohen had dropped hints about baby #2 on the way, so it’s no surprise to fans to see that he has added another bundle of joy.

Proof that Andy Cohen is STILL a daddy–in every sense of the word.

Congrats, Andy and big brother Ben! You Get the Mazel of the Day!