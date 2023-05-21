Andy Cohen Naked (Again), Fur-Ball In Beast Mode + More

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Christian (above), who was cool (and color-coordinated) at the beach.

Advertisement

Joel got wet, but not too wild:

Andy and Beau showed up for work:

Advertisement

Nathan’s biceps were ridiculous:

Advertisement

Okkar Min Maung cleans up nice:

Advertisement

Ryan Cleary took a peek:

Jake Williamson wrapped up his holiday in Spain:

Advertisement

Out country music artist Cameron Hawthorn dropped his latest single, “Lone Star:”

Advertisement

Andy wanted to know if summer is here yet…

Advertisement

…and The LV saw the answer on the horizon:

Andy Cohen recreated his 30-year-old naked pic:

Advertisement

MegaWoof America was on the prowl in Seattle:

Advertisement

Mr. Dnsk was in fur-ball beast mode:

Advertisement

Jim Newman wants you to know he’s not a nudist. He just didn’t think his shorts matched the rocks:

CheeseBearGrrr is in bulking mode:

Advertisement

Daniel made scones (love how he just tosses his utensils off-screen):