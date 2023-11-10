Andy Cohen Spills the Tea About His Sex Life and Being a “Daddy”

Andy Cohen was Alex Cooper’s special guest on her Unwell Tour in New York City, which was held at The Theater at MSG on November 8.

During his appearance on stage, the 55-year-old American talk show host shared some intimate details about his sex life…

“I’m a daddy in the bedroom,” he revealed.

Cohen added,

“I’m a daddy from when I open my eyes to when I close my eyes.”

He also noted that he’s a “take control kind of guy,” and that he’s “not a big d**k pic guy.” The TV presenter further shared how a lot of men slide into his DMs and send him photos, especially whenever he appears on ‘The Howard Stern Show’.

Moreover, Cohen expressed that he is “pretty open” physically. He also revealed his type in men, stating:

“Personality wise, I like strong, funny, driven — funny’s very big. If I connect with you that way, it means a lot.”

But wait, there’s more! The ‘Watch What Happens Live’ host further spilled that his best skill in the bedroom is “legendary” kisses. Not to mention, he admitted to sleeping with two men in one night, as well as having sex in a hot tub.

Cohen also revealed about cheating in a past relationship… As of November 3, he disclosed that he’s “not really dating anyone right now.”

Thoughts on Andy Cohen’s revelations about his sex life?

Source: usmagazine.com