Andy Cohen Talks Friendship with Anderson Cooper and “Threesomes”

Andy Cohen recently spilled the tea on his friendship with broadcast journalist Anderson Cooper, and the topic of “threesomes” may or may not be involved…

During an appearance in the daytime talk show ‘Sherri,’ host Sherri Shepherd asked Cohen about plans on settling down, and she also mentioned his long-time friend Anderson Cooper. The 54-year-old TV presenter insisted that they are “just friends,” then proceeded on joking:

Advertisement

“We could have some good threesomes, me and Anderson.”

Cohen and Cooper initially met in the ’90s, and they have since built a decades-long friendship.

“We’ve gotten so much closer over the years. I love him to death,” the ‘Watch What Happens Live’ host expressed.

Advertisement

He continued,

“It’s so fun being a part of a duo…. We’ve toured the country — 50+ cities — and obviously we’re on New Year’s Eve every year. And we just have so much fun. And I love him and I love making him giggle! It just makes me really happy.”

Since 2017, the duo have co-hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve special. Moreover, Cohen is a single dad of two kids: Benjamin Allen Cohen and Lucy Eve Cohen. Meanwhile, Cooper also have two children named Wyatt Morgan Cooper and Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper.

Advertisement

You can watch Cohen talking about threesomes here:

Source: etcanada.com