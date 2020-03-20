Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A Leading Face Of The LGBTQ Community Shares He’s Been Diagnosed With COVID-19

It’s everywhere: Coronavirus. You can’t escape it as much as you’re trying. Yes we have our favorite streaming services to connect too and hopefully you’re finding other ways to occupy your time, but we know the paranoia is getting to all of us a little bit. We’re starting to see more positive cases of the virus come forward with nationwide attention as the virus has equalized the nation. Your neighbor, coworker, arch nemesis, and even celebrities are at risk of becoming infected. Literally today, Andy Cohen announced he would be filming his long running talk show, Watch What Happens Live, from his apartment – but now that’s been put on hold. Because he just released that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Cohen took to Instagram less than an hour ago to reveal he’s been affected by Corona. Kathy Griffin’s frenemy – nay, enemy – is just the latest of celebrities to announce they’ve been hit by this horrifying and unpredictable virus. Others like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and many athletes have also came forward to make announcements. It’s currently unclear if they are normalizing it – or also scared. We don’t know what’s going to happen and with many large cities going into lockdown, all we do know is that this is serious and we all need to be on high alert. Cohen took to his Instagram to say:

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

As Cohen stated, his talk show will be on hiatus until further notice. Despite many differences of opinion on Cohen and his behavior, I’m sure we can all unite to wish him a speedy recovery – along with the soon to be endless number of people who will be experiencing this shortly.

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

H/T: Variety