Andy & Danny Vallentine Talk ‘The Mattachine Family’

A queer indie dramedy film about modern fatherhood, first-time feature filmmaker Andy Vallentine teamed up with his real-life husband, Danny Vallentine, to craft a touching story that deftly portrays the highs and lows of life, love, and finding your chosen family.

Directed by Andy and written by Danny, The Mattachine Family follows gay couple Thomas (Nico Tortorella) and Oscar (Juan Pablo Di Pace), whose lives are dramatically altered when their foster child is returned to his birth mother. Oscar throws himself into his work, traveling across the country to film a TV show, while Thomas finds himself lost, and without a family. Thrust on a journey of self-discovery, luckily, Thomas’ friends and community are there to help give a great example on what love and family can be.

Not only does The Mattachine Family explore the complexities of relationships and family dynamics, but it touches on important themes such as the desire to be parents, career aspirations, and the challenges of legal custody battles. The film’s clear message is that it shouldn’t matter what someone’s orientation is or who they love. As long as there is love in the home and with each other, that’s all that should matter.

The Mattachine Family made its world premiere in May at the 2023 Seattle International Film Festival, and according to Andy, the film was brought to life out of real conversations he’s had with Danny.

Starring alongside Tortorella and Di Pace, other cast members include Emily Hampshire, Cloie Wyatt Taylor, Jake Choi, Heather Matarazzo, and Carl Clemmons-Hopkins.

Andy and Danny both took some time to sit down and talk more about The Mattachine Family with Instinct. Check out the full video interview below.

Andy & Danny Vallentine…

