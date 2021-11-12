Andy Dick Arrested On Domestic Abuse Charges

It looks like love is not in the air for Andy Dick.

According to TMZ, the 55-year-old actor was arrested in Los Angeles earlier this week following a domestic violence incident at his home. Dick allegedly hit his boyfriend with a liquor bottle, leaving a deep wound on his head.

When law enforcement arrived, they saw enough evidence to arrest Dick for felony domestic battery. He was back on the streets about three hours later after posting $50,000 bond, but he has a scheduled court appearance in March.

Andy Dick was busted for felony domestic battery after allegedly hitting his boyfriend with a liquor bottle. https://t.co/nO2MgxG15r — TMZ (@TMZ) November 12, 2021

TMZ also reported that this is the second time in two months police went to Dick’s L.A. home for suspected domestic issues. He allegedly hit his boyfriend in the face with a frying pan in October.

Dick, who has a history of drug and alcohol abuse, has a documented list of legal troubles as well. Last summer, he was arrested under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and in 2019, he was sentenced to 14 days in jail for squeezing a random woman’s butt on the street. Dick was charged with two misdemeanors, one for sexual battery and one for simple battery, but only served one day due to prison overcrowding.

He also had a bizarre street fight in 2019 with an Uber Eats delivery driver, and the video clearly showed Dick losing miserably. That slam to the ground had to hurt.

In 2018, Dick’s estranged wife, producer Lena Sved, obtained a domestic violence restraining order against him, and that was the same year when he was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery for allegedly grabbing an Uber driver’s crotch.

In 2017, Dick was fired from a movie for sexual harassment claims. At the time he told The Hollywood Reporter, “I didn’t grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing. It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people.”