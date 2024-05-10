Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine, & More Talk ‘The Idea of You’

We all know and love Anne Hathaway for her roles in The Princess Diaries, Brokeback Mountain, and The Devil Wears Prada, but the actress is at a new peak in her bustling career.

In Prime Video’s new romantic comedy film The Idea of You, based on Robinne Lee‘s 2017 hit novel of the same name, Hathaway plays a 40-year-old single mom named Solène Marchand. While taking her teenage daughter to a festival, she meets and falls for 24-year-old boy-band member Hayes Campbell, played by Red, White, & Royal Blue hottie, Nicholas Galitzine.

What soon follows is a jet-setting summer that propels the divorced gallery owner into a whirlwind romance with the famous singer 16 years her junior on the European leg of his tour.

Directed by Michael Showalter and produced by Cathy Shulman, The Idea of You is warmhearted with unabashed mainstream appeal. Instead of being the plucky ingénue thrust into a glamorous, high-pressure situation, Hathaway plays a character that’s coming into a new world a little less starry-eyed. Galitzine, on the other hand, effortlessly convinces audiences that he is truly the lead of a fictional boy band.

Fresh and resonating, The Idea of You is not the kind of love story many people can relate to, but unlike several other rom-coms, it questions its premise and takes a grounded approach. Not only does the film showcase some deeply resonant themes about the treatment of women in society, but it also creates an earnest romance unlike any other in the genre.

The Idea of You is now available to stream, and Instinct had the opportunity to sit down and talk more about the film with Hathaway, Galitzine, Showalter, and Shulman.

Check out the full video interviews below.

