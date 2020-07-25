Another ‘Drag Race’ Show?!

Surprise! A trailer dropped for a new Drag Race show, and it’s planned to release in just a month!

On August 21, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue will premiere on VH1. The six-episode docuseries will spotlight the RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! residency in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas show was first announced in September, 2019. It then premiered in January of this year and was expected to run to, at least, August. Unfortunately, the current pandemic derailed those plans. Despite that, the show garnered rave reviews for its performances, show alums, and pit crew! World of Wonder Productions was even able to get enough footage to share a behind-the-scenes docuseries about the show.

According to World of Wonder Productions, “The series gives fans a deeper look into the lives of their favorite queens as they showcase the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent it takes to pull off groundbreaking performances in front of a live audience.”

But who will be on the show? Drag Race alums Yvie Oddly, Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo.

But is the Las Vegas show worth all the hype? And, will the docuseries be worth a watch? We’ll see in short time as RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue drops on VH1 on August 21.