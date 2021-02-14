Another Loony Conspiracy Theory From The PizzaGate Folks

The nutjobs who voraciously grasp at all things QAnon are now buying into the wild conspiracy theory that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine turn people gay.

Shayan Sardarizadeh, an investigative reporter for the BBC, recently shared on Twitter that two major QAnon channels on Telegram have “endorsed the baseless conspiracy theory that vaccinating children increases the probability of them identifying as homosexual or transgender at a later time.”

Two of the biggest QAnon channels on Telegram, with 180,000 and 56,000 subscribers respectively, have endorsed the baseless conspiracy theory that vaccinating children increases the probablity of them identifying as homosexual or transgender at a later stage. pic.twitter.com/42O62TFTjm — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) February 10, 2021

QAnon is the highly discredited conspiracy theory that claims a secret cabal of Democratic politicians, government officials, and celebrities are Satan worshippers who operate a global child sex-trafficking ring.

Among those pushing the crazy concept is an Iranian cleric, Ayatollah Abbas Tabrizian, who told his Telegram followers, “Don’t go near those who have had the COVID vaccine. They have become homosexuals.”

Another QAnon account shared Tabrizian’s statement in agreement writing, “IMO he’s not far off. This is why we have gender confusion among our youth. Research how they put in hormones and alter DNA with their vaccines. Then pump our kids full of 50+ vaccines from birth!”

The Jerusalem Post reports the radical Tabrizian, who has nearly 210,000 Telegram followers, has a history of derogatory opinions about Western medicine.

Sheina Vojoudi, an Iranian dissident who led the country due to repression, told the Post many clerics in Iran relate perceived shortcomings to sexuality.

“The clerics in Iran are suffering from lack of knowledge and humanity,” said Vojoudi. “Actually, his goal of spreading nonsense is to try to scare people [out] of getting vaccinated, while the leader of the regime and other officials got Pfizer, and they don’t provide it for the people with the excuse that they don’t trust the West.”

LGBTQ activist Peter Tatchell adds that “Tabrizian combines scientific ignorance with a crude appeal to homophobia” in order to demonize both the vaccines and LGBTQ people.

The Post notes that since the Iranian Revolution in 1979, the Iranian government has executed somewhere between 4,000 and 6,000 gay and lesbian people.

For the record – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have definitively concluded there is no such connection between vaccines and turning people gay or causing other issues like autism.

Over on Twitter, folks shot down the silly conspiracy theory tying vaccines and turning people queer.

If they get the second vaccine does it turn them back to straight? Also, if it were true, wouldn’t you want a homosexual loved one instead of a dead one? — TheBadNewsB (@TheBadNewsB) February 10, 2021

Ok, but what happens to the „normal“ homosexual kids, i. e. that would have been born homosexual without the homo-vaccines? Do they become super-homosexuals or are they then turned straight? So many questions, no answers…🤷🏼‍♂️

Seriously, that‘s just 🤦 — Bronko_Berlin (@DZ1B21) February 10, 2021

SUPER HOMO!!! What would their super powers be? — Randy Carpadus (@BigWhiteFireDog) February 10, 2021

It’s true, inasmuch as vaccinating children increases the probability of them identifying as alive at a later stage, and presumably a small percentage of those will also identify as homosexual or transgender (statistically equal to the general population). — Krikor Ajemian (@Krikorjechwi) February 10, 2021

