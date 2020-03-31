Ansel Elgort Leaves Little to the Imagination in His Basketball Shorts — See Pic

Ansel Elgort, an actor primarily known for his work in The Fault in Our Stars and The Divergent movie series, nearly broke Twitter on Tuesday, March 31, after a paparazzi pic of him was posted online.

The 26-year-old woke millions of people up thanks to the photo that found him outdoors and wearing nothing but a pair of basketball shorts. Sure, he looked smoking hot as he usually does, but the focus of said snap zoomed in on his third leg that could be seen dangling almost all the way down to his knees (see NSFW pic here). Yowzers!

Ansel, who is also known for his DJ abilities on top of his acting skills, will continue to make hearts swoon later this year thanks to the 2020 version of West Side Story that is set to be released in the United States on December 18. He plays the lead role of Tony with Rita Moreno, who won the Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in the 1961 film adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical, as his costar.