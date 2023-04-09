Anthony Bowens and Michael Pavano are not just winning in their respective careers, but they are also taking major strides in their relationship.

On Wednesday, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star and YouTube content creator turned to Instagram to share some wonderful news: they have just purchased their first home together! The couple, who has been together since 2017, purchased a modern-looking property in Los Angeles. Bowens wrote in the caption: “Checking off life goals one by one together. Our first home!!!”

The post didn’t tell us much about the property, understandably. But Parvano did post on their YT channel an LA House Tours video a few months ago and one of the properties, a three-bedroom contemporary house in Sherman Oaks, does look a lot like their new home. *wink*

Far from a fairytale

The two may seem like a match made in heaven now, but apparently, they started off on the wrong foot.

Professional wrestler #AnthonyBowens and partner #MichaelPavano subverted anti-gay protesters with a kiss recently. Bowens is an active supporter of #queerrights and advocacy groups GLADD, The Human Rights Campaign and The Trevor Project. #gaynews #queernews #queeractivism pic.twitter.com/hXXHMuyaJJ — Queer World News and Life (@JMcKMelbourne) December 7, 2021

After meeting on Instagram, they chatted for a while before Bowens discovered that Pavano actually had a boyfriend, although at the time they were on a break.

Pavano recalls being attracted to Bowens right then and there. However, he and the ex gave their relationship another swing. When they got back from the break, Pavano admitted he’d been messaging an attractive wrestler. He shares: “I even told my ex at the time that I was so attracted to him (Bowens) as soon as we got back together after that break.”

The ex even messaged Bowens, saying “I would really like it if you didn’t message [Pavano] anymore.”

This prompted Bowens to unfollow Pavano on social media. “It was far from a fairytale,” Bowens admitted.

Three months later, Bowens received a friend request. It was Pavano, who was now single, asking him to meet.

They’ve been together since. Six years later, they’re achieving their life goals together, one by one.