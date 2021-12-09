Anthony Bowens Says Read His Lips ‘Stand Up Against Hate’

Out pro wrestler Anthony Bowens and his longtime boyfriend Michael Pavano trolled anti-LGBTQ protesters recently by throwing down a defiant gay kiss.

Bowens shared a photo of the lip lock via Instagram on Sunday with the caption, “Standup against hate” along with a fist and rainbow emojis.

In the background, one sign expresses support for former President Donald Trump while also calling for banning “homo marriage.” Another banner proudly proclaims, “Homos Go To Hell. Repent. Obey Jesus.” How original.

Pavano commented on the post, “I love you forever & always.”

Bowens came out as bisexual in 2017 after Pavano referred to him as his boyfriend in a passing comment during a YouTube video.

In a statement shared on Outsports, the All Elite Wrestling star admitted that he had concerns about the comment but decided to post the clip anyway. After some wrestling colleagues saw the video and let Bowens know they were cool, he decided to publicly come out.

Two years later, in another YouTube video, Bowens came out again – this time as gay.

“I came out as bisexual, which was a very real thing,” Bowens said in the video. “I identified as bisexual because I really didn’t know much about the LGBTQ community. I didn’t really dive into it much because I was closeted. So the closest thing that I knew that I could relate to, based upon that time period of my life, was bisexual.”

“As you get older, your viewpoints change, the way you look at the world changes, the way you look at yourself changes,” he continued before adding, “I now feel more comfortable labelling myself as gay.”

Over the past five years, the duo has developed a following of 210,000+ subscribers on YouTube garnering nearly 20 million views. And they’ve used their platform to share their adventures as a couple as well as stand up for LGBTQ rights and equality.

Like smooching in front of haters.

Check out their YouTube channel here, and make sure you follow the buff Bowens on Instagram.