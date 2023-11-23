Antoni Porowski and Fiancé Kevin Harrington Decide to Part Ways

Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington have reportedly broken off their engagement after being together for 4 years.

The two of them had been dating for 3 years before eventually getting engaged in November 2022. In a previous interview with People, Porowski revealed that his relationship with Harrington “escalated quickly” during the pandemic.

“It came to a shutdown in New York — there was no toilet paper — and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog. We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog,” he shared.

The ‘Queer Eye’ star even had a bachelor weekend in Blackberry Mountain in Walland, Tenn back in September. However, a representative for Porowski recently told People that the couple has ended their relationship.

“After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways,” the representative stated.

They continued,

“While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths.”

“They both remain focused on work, and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time,” Porowski’s representative further expressed.

Source: people.com