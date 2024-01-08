Antoni Porowski Welcomes the New Year Showing Off Fit Bod

Antoni Porowski recently posted a series of photos and videos from his fun-filled holiday enjoying the sun, as well as some delicious-looking dishes.

The first photo immediately shows the 39-year-old Canadian TV personality basking under the sun, showing off his shirtless fit bod. The second slide consists of a workout video clip, then the rest of the photos and videos show various food and adventure during his vacation.

Advertisement

In one of the videos, Porowski is glistening wet and looking HOT AF as he comes out of what seems to be a small pool. Meanwhile, his caption simply reads:

“sun cures all,” followed by a sun emoji.

His caption may be referring to a possible sunburn from all the sun exposure during his holiday, or potentially healing from his recent breakup? In November 2023, the ‘Queer Eye’ star was revealed to have parted ways with fiancé Kevin Harrington.

The former couple dated for 3 years before getting engaged in November 2022, however, they eventually ended their relationship after 4 years of dating. According to People, a representative for Porowski stated:

Advertisement

“After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways. While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths. They both remain focused on work, and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time.”

Moving forward, it’s now the new year, and here’s the newly single Porowski’s full thirst post (make sure to check out the slide # 7) :

Advertisement

Source: people.com