‘Anyone but You’ Director Drops a Very Naked Photo of Glen Powell

As we probably all know by now, Glen Powell is not new to the world of thirst traps, however, his latest steamy pic is on another level…

‘Anyone but You’ director Will Gluck recently shared a photo of him and the actor on set via Instagram Story. They have their arms over each other’s shoulder, but the scene stealer is the fact that Powell is complete naked in the pic — his private part only covered with a koala emoji.

On the caption, Gluck simply wrote:

“See more koala in theaters now!,” referring to the film’s new extended version subtitled the Valentine’s Edition, which reportedly “includes an extra four minutes of steamy content,” as per Men’s Health.

Here is Powell’s nude photo in question:

‘Anyone but You’ was initially released on December 22, 2023, and it is an R-rated romantic comedy, which has gained box-office success. The official synopsis of the movie reads:

“In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.”

You can watch ‘Anyone but You’s trailer here:

