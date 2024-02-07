Apple TV+ Drops ‘Palm Royale’s Official Trailer Starring Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin is making a TV comeback in the series ‘Palm Royale’, and Apple TV+ recently released the show’s V intriguing official trailer.

According to Billboard, ‘Palm Royale’ marks the 52-year-old Puerto Rican singer-songwriter’s first TV project after Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’, where he played the role of Antonio D’Amico.

Meanwhile in ‘Palm Royale’, Martin is starring as Robert, who is described as “a keen and observant” employee in Palm Beach’s most exclusive club. In the trailer, he can be seen observing Kristen Wiig’s character Maxine, serving martinis, and even showing off his fit bod while swimming in a pool.

The miniseries is “set during the powder keg year of 1969,” and it is loosely based on author Juliet McDaniel’s 2018 novel “Mr. and Mrs. American Pie”. The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Palm Royale is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, ‘Palm Royale’ asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?””

Aside from Martin and Wiig, the show’s cast also includes: Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Kaia Gerber, Laura Dern, and Allison Janney with special guest stars Carol Burnett and Bruce Dern.

Moreover, the first three episodes of ‘Palm Royale’ are set to premiere on Apple TV+ on March 20. Thereafter, new episodes will be released every Wednesday until May 8. In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here:

Sources: billboard.com, designscene.net