Are There No Happy Gay People? Gay Twitter Says There Is!

Love in the face of opposition and erasure? We love to see it!

Former Irish journalist Gemma O’Doherty started trending after a video of her saying that gay people are unhappy found its way online. At least, she thinks so because she “doesn’t know any.”

Specifically, the video of O’Doherty, who’s known for spreading conspiracy theories, was posted online through a Twitter account named @aciquestion. In July of 2020, O’Doherty was banned from Twitter after repeatedly violating the social media platform’s policies. That’s after being banned on YouTube in 2019 when she posted racist comments about minorities in Ireland.

Gemma O'Doherty doesn't know any happy gay people. pic.twitter.com/SXSMbNMT5g — aciquestion (@aciquestion) May 25, 2021

But again, O’Doherty found her way back on Twitter after @aciquestion posted the video. In it, O’Doherty lamented, “I don’t see anyone or know anyone who is gay who is happy. I just don’t. It’s a miserable lifestyle. It’s a promiscuous lifestyle. It’s a dark lifestyle.”

That tweet then went viral, as Gay people from across Ireland and the UK responded. They responded by sharing their own pictures and comments about living happy lives. Many of these posts include shots of gay couples and their families.

We, of course, have collected some of our favorites. You can check them out below.

Here you go Gemma. pic.twitter.com/sCC5GHtPzb — Richie Barlow #Woke #FBPE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@The_DogWalker) May 27, 2021

Thank you for highlighting our plight. As our pics shows we’re soooooo unhappy. 12 years together and we’re miserable. It is such a dark life… full of love, humour, affection, caring, companionship, learning, sharing, listening, fun, gratitude, trust and growth #GayIsGood pic.twitter.com/4tRyzrdkty — Odhrán Allen #BlackLivesMatter (@odhranallen) May 28, 2021

Me and my wife feeling especially dark and promiscuous on our wedding anniversary last year! 🥳🤪 pic.twitter.com/R7kyPfDVsU — Lucy Trew (@lucytrew) May 28, 2021

I have a gay son who is very happy because the people around him accept him for who he is. Maybe the gay people in your life aren’t happy because they have ignorant people like you judging them. Just a thought…. — Sandra Keefe (@sandra_keefe) May 27, 2021

Massively unhappy since 1997 🙂 pic.twitter.com/FIDVqgqQbR — Dennis Noel Kavanagh (@Jebadoo2) May 28, 2021

Here’s my happy little family.

☺️ pic.twitter.com/hx4Gg2NhqG — Heather Peace 💙 (@heatherpeace) May 28, 2021

Very very happy thanks for asking – together for 14 years , married for 8 next month. pic.twitter.com/iKl2Nqyg9Y — Lauren Pett (@Laurenpett20) May 28, 2021

Sending love and happiness from my happy family to yours 😘💥 pic.twitter.com/3wA5hgfykQ — Justin Beck 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️✊🏿 (@MrJBeck_) May 28, 2021

The couple on the inside, together for 11 years and very happy indeed thank you very much! And on the outside these fabulous gentlemen have been together for 60 wonderful years ! I suggest Gemma you crawl back under the rock from whence you came! pic.twitter.com/xt3BTAXMLM — Carl Sanderson (@carlsanderson5) May 27, 2021

Thirteen years of being absolutely miserable and dark together xx 🥰 pic.twitter.com/cgAFV0o0cz — G Nugent-Folan (@gnf____) May 28, 2021

Another two happy gays in Somerset! 🌈🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/YXz2jPPSUJ — Suki Sandhu OBE (@MrSukiSandhu) May 27, 2021

We are 35 yrs together and still happy, I think you are mixing with the wrong people. DM if you need a night out to cheer yourself up . pic.twitter.com/EVPzI17IxV — Simon Reeves (@simonmcr67) May 28, 2021