Are We Defending Osbourne Too Many Time After Times?

Cyndi, what are you doing, gurl,

One of our favorite recording artists and a great supporter of the LGBTQ community, Cyndi Lauper says that Sharon Osbourne is not racist … but may have just “misspoken.”

The CBS morning show is on a little break as the broadcast conglomerate tried to unravel the latest racists concern to hit them. Was there racial insensitivity on set? Or is it just plain ol’ insensitivity and Osbourne is getting read wrong? We saw the one side that as on air, but apparently now there is also a behind-the-scenes argument amongst producers about who is really to blame for the Osbourne – Underwood’s on-air altercation.

And then here comes Cyndi …

I wanted to come out publicly to support my friend @sharonosbourne. I have known her for a long time and I do not believe that she is racist. I understand that she may have misspoken, used the wrong words, and acted in ways that have been hurtful to others. She may have even flubbed her apology. But I do believe that she is sincere in trying to make things right. We all make mistakes. I could not sit by and not say something. We all want to be given second chances but no one wants to give a second chance. We all want to be forgiven but no one wants to forgive. I believe that Sharon is sincere in her desire to apologize and change. I hope that everyone will be at least willing to hear her out.

Lauper’s Instagram post was on Thursday March 18, 2021, just two days after Page-Six release a bombshell report on Tuesday. The report:

cited multiple sources, including former “The Talk” co-host Leah Remini, claiming that Osbourne referred to co-host Julie Chen, who is Chinese-American, as a “wonton” and “slanty eyes.” She also allegedly referred to former co-host Sara Gilbert, who is a lesbian, as a “p—y licker.” Last weekend, Holly Robinson Peete, who hosted alongside Osbourne on Season 1 of “The Talk,” also accused the Brit of saying she was “too ghetto’’ for the show. – pagesix

Osbourne denied the allegations, calling it a “pile-on.” She did, however, apologize for her comments about Piers Morgan after defending his comments about Meghan Markle’s mental health, which sparked a heated on-air discussion between her and co-host Sheryl Underwood.

Lauper’s Instagram post is still up for she thinks “We all make mistakes. We all want to be given second chances but no one wants to give a second chance. We all want to be forgiven but no one wants to forgive.”

Time after Time comes to mind, and maybe we cannot keep forgiving people time after time when they show their true colors.

As for saying Osbourne should be given a chance to change. it is not like racial inequality and personal views should be something new to think about. We all know Osbourne has been around long enough to have heard that racism is bad. What change has to happen?

Lauper’s post has had some traction. 35,000 people have liked it, but most of the freshest comments are from more educated people. Here are a few:

I love you Cyndi but going to have to disagree.

Ignorance is not an excuse. And if it is than the person who’s ignorant need to own it and apologize for their ignorance.



Awww cyndi . No..



Cyndi, she has a long history of this behavior.



Cyndi, if that’s the case, why isn’t Sharon more humble in her approach to this? She’s demanding to be educated, screaming that she’s been set up, and trying to throw everyone under the bus. As white people who benefit from systemic racism, the onus is ON US to make a more equitable society.

Oh Cyndi!!! There’s an old saying, “If it’s hysterical, it must be historical.” Mrs. O spoke from a place of entitlement, that was not only disrespectful and gut wrenching to witness as a Black man. Mrs. O’s “white fragility” was completely on display. It she is the person, you say and she says she is. I’d recommend, reading books, watching films, soul searching to find out why so many people are upset. It’s not the job of a Black person to educate a White people about racism and when we do, most times the reaction is what we witnessed. Ms. Underwood deserves and public apology and to be applauded for her ability to stay focused and cool. Personally, I could not have done.

Osbourne’s future at “The Talk” is still up in the air. Should she remain? Does she Talk for us? Who does she talk for?