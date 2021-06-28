Are We Getting A Gay Doctor On ‘Doctor Who?’

Is Olly Alexander becoming the next Doctor on Doctor Who?

Rumors are spreading around the longest-running sci-fi tv show. The first rumor is that lead actress Jodi Whittaker will soon be leaving the show. After one more season, it’s speculated that Whittaker, who became the first female Doctor, would move on to something else. In a show where the main character can die and be regenerated into a totally different person (thus, leaving room for actors to leave and pursue other roles), this makes sense. But, who would replace Whittaker? That’s where the second rumor comes in.

Currently, there’s a growing rumor that It’s A Sin actor and Years & Years singer Olly Alexander may be in the running. This past weekend, The Sun reported that Alexander is “on the verge of being announced as the new Doctor.” The news source added that the casting is “definitely happening, he’s just had to keep quiet about it while negotiations were finished.”

But is this true? We don’t know for now, though it’s an exciting idea. If Olly Alexander were cast in the role, he would become the first openly gay actor to play the Doctor. And even former Doctor Who showrunner and It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies praised the idea. According to Davies, Alexander would “make a marvelous Doctor Who.”

Though, to be fair, both Olly Alexander and his manager Martha Kinn have already spoken against the possibility.

Alexander talked about this running rumor in April while being interviewed by The One Show. In response to being asked about the potential casting, Alexander said, “Do you think if I was I would tell you?

He later added, “I would love to – what an amazing role that would be – but it’s not happening I don’t think anytime soon.”

Then, Alexander’s manager, Martha Kinn, updated her Instagram Stories to refute the ongoing rumors, according to PinkNews. She joked that Alexander is “often contracted by Cybermen,” referencing a recurring race of cyborgs found in the series. But, she then explicitly denied the rumors.

“I’m afraid I have to exterminate this speculation,” Kinn said. “As nice as it is to see interest in this story regenerate, it just isn’t true.”

She continued, “As Ood as it might sound, Olly is focusing on his music, for the time being.”

So, it looks like Olly Alexander and his manager say it’s not happening. But is that the truth or just what needs to be said until a casting announcement comes out? We’ll find out for sure in due time. But, there’s currently no word on when that time will be.

Source: The Sun, The One Show, PinkNews,