Are You A Voyeur? Let’s Watch Together! Great Virtual Offerings During This Week Of Pride

There is a great variety of virtual entertainment out there being offered throughout the month of PRIDE. Watch you choose to watch is all up to you. Sit back and laugh, lean forward and get educated, or sit up and say wtf did I just see?

This week we wanted to highlight a variety of virtual bites you can sink your eyes into.

JUNE 9th – BEHIND THE CURTAIN: TODRICK HALL (2017)

Cocktails & Cinema, a FREE Monthly Movie Happy Hour presented by OUTshine that normally takes place the Second Tuesday of Every Month in person at Hotel Gayhering (The Gayest Hotel in Miami Beach) is NOW is going VIRTUAL!

For June, experience the magic that is National Pride Month as our latest film takes you Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall.

Join us at home for our Cocktails & Cinema Happy Hour as you fix yourself a cocktail… or two, “Virtually” spin our OUTshine Film Wheel to battle it out in our Category Is Contest to win Free Tickets to any OUTshine Film Festival Regular Film Screening, and mingle with your fellow filmgoers & other movie buffs via Zoom Video and Chat before grabbing a seat in our Virtual Theater for the movie starting at 7:00pm. Don’t forget the popcorn too!

RSVP NOW to a FREE Online Event! Download the Free Desktop/Mobile App for Zoom.us where you can watch the movie, view your friends on video cam, and talk with us through audio and chat room messaging.

SCHEDULE

6:30 pm – Virtual Zoom Theater Opens & Happy Hour

7:00 pm – Film Presentation “Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall”

AFTER – Cocktails & Conversations ChatBack

​

June 9th + June 12th – PRIDELAND

PBS is celebrating LGTBQ+ Pride Month with PRIDELAND, a new one-hour special and short-form digital series that was launched on May 26th. The series follows host and actor Dyllón Burnside on a journey across the South. Burnside has appeared in notable stage, television, and film projects with some of the best in the business. He currently stars as ‘Ricky’ in Ryan Murphy’s Emmy-nominated FX series, “Pose” alongside Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez.

PRIDELAND, produced by Tiny Horse, opens a window into the world of modern-day LGBTQ+ life in America. The series highlights authentic personal stories brought to life through Burnside’s curious, exploratory lens. As an LGBTQ+ advocate, he guides viewers into the South’s various LGBTQ+ communities, connecting with people of different backgrounds, locations, experiences, and points of view.

“Being a queer boy raised in the South, I had distinct memories of feeling like I could never be my authentic-self there, so I left seeking acceptance and affirming communities. But I never left my southern roots. I wanted to go back as an adult and see if things had changed, and I’m proud to report that they have. Although there are still many challenges for queer folks in the south, which is home to more LGBTQ+ adults than anywhere else in the U.S., I’m in awe of everyone I met who are creating change in their communities. I believe that authenticity is a superpower, and these queer heroes and allies are truly inspirational.” – Burnside

PRIDELAND addresses how and why attitudes towards the community have changed, the ongoing challenges still faced by LGBTQ+ people, as well as stories of celebration and the vital role of allies. In their own voices, members of these communities answer questions that help to create real understanding of who they are and what it means to be their authentic selves in the places they call home.

“LGBTQ+ culture has always been a part of the American story, but a lack of understanding and representation still exists in many regions of the country,” said Brandon Arolfo, Head of PBS Digital Studios. “With the launch of PRIDELAND on PBS Voices, PBS is excited to travel into the heart of America to see first-hand how the United States is changing from within, and how so many LGBTQ+ people and their allies are working to ensure they can live their lives with pride.”

Tuesday, June 9 on PBS Voices

Episode 3: “Polyamory, Demisexuality, and Being Transgender in the South”

Description: Dyllón Burnside sits down with a group of diverse LGBTQ+ members to learn how to embrace sex positivity and maneuver the modern dating scene. They talk candidly about asexuality, polyamorous relationships and how to manage diverging expectations in the queer community.

A one-hour companion special, also hosted by Burnside, will premiere on Friday, June 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

June 12 – THE MARTHA GRAHAM CRACKER CABARET JOE’S PUB LIVE! FROM THE ARCHIVES – Joe’s Pub, a program of the Public Theater, is an independent, non-profit music venue, dedicated to supporting performing artists at every stage of their careers. Joe’s Pub plays a vital role in fulfilling the Public’s mission to serve audiences and artists alike, as an active member of New York City’s creative community. Of course in this time of COVID and restrictions, Joe’s Pub has altered its entertainment course and has decided to share its archives with viewers at home. Recorded live at Joe’s Pub on January 18, 2019, they had a guest I would have loved to have seen again in person. This balls-to-the-wall drag cabaret is hosted by Martha Graham Cracker , who is, perhaps, the world’s tallest and hairiest drag queen. Backed by a four-piece live band, Martha Graham Cracker, hailed as “The Drag Queen King” by the Philadelphia Inquirer , performs new arrangements and mashups of songs by artists ranging from Prince and Lady Gaga to Black Sabbath and Nina Simone, and a bit of everything in between. Viewers are encouraged to attend stream premiere to interact with the artist(s) and audience members. This stream will be available for repeat viewing until archives close. What has been your best virtual entertainment so far? We will share more as the month goes on, but let us know what we should be tuning into.