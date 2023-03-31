Ari Shapiro Discusses New Book ‘The Best Strangers in the World’

After a career spent listening to others, NPR’s All Things Considered co-host and former White House correspondent Ari Shapiro is finally opening up and telling his own story. The award-winning journalist released his debut memoir, The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening, on March 21.

In the book, Shapiro takes readers around the globe to reveal the stories behind narratives that are sometimes heartwarming, sometimes heartbreaking, but always poignant. From detailing his time traveling on Air Force One with President Obama and reporting on Syrian refugees fleeing war, to performing with the band Pink Martini and doing a cabaret act with acclaimed entertainer Alan Cumming, Shapiro leaves nothing off the table.

Advertisement

He sat down with Instinct to talk more about the book, as well as certain excerpts, how he hopes to continue challenging himself, and what drives his adventurous spirit and insatiable curiosity.

Advertisement

Check out the full video interview below.

Ari Shapiro…

Follow Shapiro: Twitter | Instagram | Website