Ariana Grande Collabs with Troye Sivan & Mariah Carey in New Album

Ariana Grande recently dropped a “Slightly Deluxe” edition of her latest album, only a few days after releasing “Eternal Sunshine”.

Her seventh studio album’s Slightly Deluxe version has four additional songs, including “imperfect for you (acoustic)”, “​true story (a cappella)”, ​”yes, and?” by Grande and Mariah Carey, as well as the 30-year-old singer-songwriter’s “​supernatural (Remix)” collab with Troye Sivan.

So far for this year, Eternal Sunshine becomes the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify. In fact, NME gave the album a four-star review, describing it as “the most sophisticated project yet from a preternaturally talented vocalist who keeps getting better.”

“Whatever you take away from it, ‘Eternal Sunshine’ definitely isn’t an album you’ll want to wipe from memory,” the outlet further stated.

Meanwhile, Pitchfork noted:

“In contrast to Positions, where Grande flaunted the full extent of her range with whistle notes and filigreed melisma on nearly every track, eternal sunshine is an exercise in restraint.”

“Apart from the scorching R&B fireworks of “true story,” there is very little outright belting on display, but her talent as an arranger shines with some absolutely gorgeous harmonies across the board,” the outlet continued explaining.

Moreover, Grande’s collab with Sivan talks about a passionate and all-consuming love. “supernatural (Remix)” gives off a sensual vibe, and the lyrics are quite steamy too:

“Gotta bе rooms up in this party

We could take our time

You said you want it in and on me

Boy, you read my mind,” the track’s second verse, sung by Sivan reads.

You can listen to Grande’s full album here:

Sources: billboard.com, nme.com, pitchfork.com, 1) genius.com, 2) genius.com